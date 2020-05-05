 Skip to main content
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast Global China
--FILE--View of a store of Chinese electronics maker Gree in Huaibei city, east China's Anhui province, 2 July 2018.Gree Electric Appliances Inc, a major home appliances maker based in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, has established two academician working stations to facilitate its core technology research and development. Led by Rao Fangquan and Jiang Yi, two academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the stations will focus on researching core technologies in electrical machinery and building energy conservation, respectively, according to the company. "Gree's future development relies on core technologies. Establishing the stations will help us to enhance our capabilities in technology R&D, which is driven by consumer demand," said Dong Mingzhu, president of Gree Electric Appliances Inc.No Use China. No Use France.
Podcast

Technology competition between the US and a Global China

, , and

Learn more about Global ChinaIn this special edition of the Brookings Cafeteria Podcast, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, interviews two scholars on some of the key issues in the U.S.-China technology competition, which is the topic of the most recent release of papers in the Global China series. Tom Stefanick is a visiting fellow in Foreign Policy at Brookings, and Chris Meserole is a fellow and deputy director of the Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology Initiative.

