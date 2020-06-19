 Skip to main content
Jay Williams tattoos a customer who gave his name as D OJ at Black Ink Atlanta, during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in the state, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Race and gender gaps in COVID-19 deaths

Senior Fellow Richard Reeves discusses his analysis of data on COVID-19 deaths and why a disproportionate number of men, and Black people, are dying. Also, Molly Reynolds explains what actions Congress is taking in response to the protests against police misconduct, and why it matters that many of these proposals are being sponsored by Black members of Congress.

