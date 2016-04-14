Richard V. Reeves is a senior fellow in Economic Studies, where he holds the John C. and Nancy D. Whitehead Chair. Richard is Director of the Future of the Middle Class Initiative and co-director of the Center on Children and Families. His research focuses on the middle class, inequality and social mobility.

Richard’s publications for Brookings include his latest book Dream Hoarders: How the American Upper Middle Class Is Leaving Everyone Else in the Dust, Why That Is a Problem, and What to Do about It (2017), Time for justice: Tackling race inequalities in health and housing (2017), Ulysses goes to Washington: Political myopia and policy commitment devices (2015), Saving Horatio Alger: Equality, Opportunity, and the American Dream (2014), Character and Opportunity (2014), and The Parenting Gap (2014). He is also a contributor to The Atlantic, National Affairs, Democracy Journal, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. Richard is also the author of John Stuart Mill – Victorian Firebrand, an intellectual biography of the British liberal philosopher and politician.

In September 2017, Politico magazine named Richard one of the top 50 thinkers in the U.S. for his work on class and inequality. From 2017 to 2018, he served as a member of the Government of Canada's Ministerial Advisory Committee on Poverty. Richard is also a policy consultant to the Opportunity Insights team led by Prof Raj Chetty at Harvard University, an advisor on the American Family survey, and serves on the Board of Jobs for the Future.

Richard’s previous roles include: director of Demos, the London-based political think-tank; director of futures at the Work Foundation; principal policy advisor to the Minister for Welfare Reform; social affairs editor of the The Observer; research fellow at the Institute for Public Policy Research; economics correspondent for The Guardian; and a researcher at the Institute of Psychiatry, University of London. He is also a former European Business Speaker of the Year.

Richard has a BA from Oxford University and a PhD from Warwick University.

Richard has received an honorarium for speaking from McKinsey & Company.