Opioids in America

To provide policy options and recommendations for addressing multiple dimensions of this epidemic, the Brookings Institution has brought together some of the United States’ leading experts on drug policy in a project called The Opioid Crisis in America. For over a year, Brookings and external experts undertook a multidisciplinary collaboration to develop new insights and best practices for policy stakeholders at the local, state, and federal levels, as well as for members of the public who are on the front lines of the opioid crisis.

On this special episode of the Brookings Cafeteria podcast, you will hear from six of these experts, who will discuss findings and recommendations from their fields of specialty.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.