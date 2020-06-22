The opioid crisis in America: Domestic and international dimensions

As the United States—and the world—reel from the COVID-19 pandemic, the epidemic of opioid addiction continues to ravage the country. It has cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans, devastated families and communities, and exposed critical weaknesses in U.S. drug policy as well as in health and welfare systems for our low-income population.

To provide new insights and best practices for addressing the multiple dimensions of this epidemic—both for policy stakeholders and for members of the public on the front lines—Brookings has brought together some of the United States’ leading experts on drug policy. In this series of papers, we:

Analyze policy options to reduce demand, provide treatment, design regulatory frameworks, and implement domestic law enforcement and international supply control measures.

Explore local impacts on communities as well as state and federal level responses and international actions.

Pay special attention to vulnerable communities, such as politically and economically disenfranchised Americans, women and children, and military veterans.

Five of these papers, as well as an overview of the history of the opioid epidemic and the main findings of the project, are published below. The other five are forthcoming.