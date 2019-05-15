Is the US on a collision course with Iran?

Senior Fellow Suzanne Maloney discusses the rising tensions between Iran and the United States and the likelihood of an escalation into military conflict or changes in Iranian behavior. Maloney also discusses the severe sanctions the U.S. has imposed on Iran, their effect on the Iranian economy, and whether the Islamic Republic’s situation will remain tenable moving forward.

