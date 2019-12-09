Is China undermining the global economic order or helping build it?

China faces criticism from many who perceive its actions as adversarial to the global economic order. At the same time, globalization helped lift 800 million Chinese out of poverty. What can we glean about Beijing’s approach to that order?

Wang Huiyao, the founder and director of Center for China and Globalization, joins host David Dollar to discuss China’s economic development over recent decades and its evolving role in multilateral organizations like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and World Trade Organization. Their conversation also touches on Washington’s criticisms of Chinese trade practices today, how they affect the U.S.-China trade war, and the prospects of China making meaningful reforms.

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on Apple Podcasts, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

Dollar and Sense is a part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Related content:

Wang Huiyao: China is ready to play a bigger role in world affairs

What have we learned from the trade war with China? (podcast episode)

Former USTR Charlene Barshefsky on the obstacles to a US-China trade deal (podcast episode)