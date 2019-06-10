Former USTR Charlene Barshefsky on the obstacles to a US-China trade deal

In this episode of Dollar & Sense, former United States Trade Representative Charlene Barshefsky joins David Dollar to discuss the history of the United States’ economic engagement with China. Their conversation covers China’s entry and membership in the World Trade Organization, how domestic Chinese politics have affected the country’s trade policies, and the lasting impact of the global financial crisis on U.S.-China relations. Finally, Barshefsky outlines the prospect of the two countries reaching a trade deal in the near future.

