Indonesia, an unlikely democracy

Indonesia, a presidential democracy, is the largest Muslim-majority nation in the world and the fourth most populated on earth. It is also the largest nation in Southeast Asia—Indonesia’s archipelago of over 18,000 islands stretches the distance from Seattle to Boston. In this episode, Senior Fellow Jonathan Stromseth interviews Tom Pepinsky, a professor at Cornell University and nonresident senior fellow at Brookings, about democracy in Indonesia. The two discuss the history of Indonesia’s transition to democracy, the upcoming (in April) presidential election, the roles of Islam and the military, and relations between Indonesia and the United States.

