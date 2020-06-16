 Skip to main content
Search
Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast Global China
Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh and China's President Xi Jinping walk to their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 2, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS *** Local Caption *** Abdel Fattah al-Sisi;Li Keqiang
Podcast

Global China’s ambitions in the Indian Ocean region

, , and

Learn more about Global ChinaIn this special edition of the Brookings Cafeteria Podcast, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, interviews two scholars on two important aspects of China’s increasing global presence, including in the Horn of Africa and Chinese military activities in the Indian Ocean region as a whole. Joshua White is a nonresident fellow in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings and an associate professor at The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. Zach Vertin, also a nonresident fellow in Foreign Policy at Brookings, is a lecturer of public and international affairs at Princeton University.

Related Content

Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or on iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.

The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings