Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast Global China
Flags of Saudi Arabia and China are hung in front of Tiananmen Gate before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Beijing, China February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Podcast

Global China in the Middle East

, , and

Learn more about Global ChinaIn this special edition of the Brookings Cafeteria Podcast, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, interviews two experts and authors of some of the latest papers in the Global China series. Bruce Riedel is a senior fellow in Foreign Policy and director of the Intelligence Project. Natan Sachs is a fellow in Foreign Policy and director of the Center for Middle East Policy.

