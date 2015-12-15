 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
Natan Sachs, Fellow, Foreign Policy, Center for Middle East Policy

Natan Sachs

Director - Center for Middle East Policy

Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for Middle East Policy

Natan Sachs is a fellow in and director of the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings. His work focuses on Israeli foreign policy, domestic politics, the Arab-Israeli conflict, and U.S.-Israeli relations. He is currently writing a book on Israeli grand strategy and its domestic origins.

Sachs has taught on the Arab-Israeli conflict at Georgetown University's Department of Government, and research design for the Security Studies Program at Georgetown. Previously, Sachs was a Fulbright fellow in Indonesia, where his research included an empirical study of the behavioral effects of Islamic and national identities. He was subsequently a Hewlett fellow at Stanford’s Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law.

Sachs earned a bachelor's degree in the Amirim Excellence program at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, and a master's and doctorate in political science from Stanford University.

Natan Sachs is a fellow in and director of the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings. His work focuses on Israeli foreign policy, domestic politics, the Arab-Israeli conflict, and U.S.-Israeli relations. He is currently writing a book on Israeli grand strategy and its domestic origins.

Sachs has taught on the Arab-Israeli conflict at Georgetown University’s Department of Government, and research design for the Security Studies Program at Georgetown. Previously, Sachs was a Fulbright fellow in Indonesia, where his research included an empirical study of the behavioral effects of Islamic and national identities. He was subsequently a Hewlett fellow at Stanford’s Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law.

Sachs earned a bachelor’s degree in the Amirim Excellence program at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, and a master’s and doctorate in political science from Stanford University.

Contact
202.797.6411 — Office
Topics
Israel
Programs
Foreign Policy
Centers
Center for Middle East Policy
Additional Expertise Areas
Israeli politics and society
Arab-Israeli conflict
Politics of religion and identity
Indonesia
Experience
Past Positions
Hewlett Pre-doctoral Fellow, Stanford Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law
Fulbright Fellow, Indonesia
Education
Ph.D. and M.A., Stanford University
B.A., Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Blog Posts

View All Blog Posts

Research

View All Research

Mentions & Appearances

The real game is about the indictment: whether [Netanyahu] gets immunity from it, whether he can survive indictment and keep the coalition going even while on trial — those are the real questions.

Natan Sachs Vox

The result is that anything that emphasizes Netanyahu’s relationship to the [Trump] administration ... is a very good political prop for Netanyahu.

Natan Sachs USA Today

... the Democratic Party now has a younger generation that views the Israel-Palestine conflict through the lens of human and civil rights rather than a question of security and terrorism.

Natan Sachs Deutsche Welle
View All

Events

View All Events

Series

Get daily updates from Brookings