America’s data privacy problem

Cameron Kerry, who currently serves as the Ann R. and the Andrew H. Tisch Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Brookings and was formerly general counsel and acting secretary of the United States Department of Commerce, describes the state of online consumer data protections in the United States and introduces a framework for data privacy legislation.

Also in this episode, Jenny Schuetz discusses her research on how housing affordability varies across the country and the consequences of unusually high or low housing prices in communities.

