Jenny Schuetz is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution. She has published extensively about housing policy, land use regulation, urban amenities, and neighborhood change. Jenny received a PhD in Public Policy from Harvard University, a Master’s in City Planning from M.I.T., and a B.A. with Highest Distinction in Economics and Political and Social Thought from the University of Virginia. Jenny previously served as a Principal Economist at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. She also taught at the University of Southern California and at City College of New York, and was a post-doctoral fellow at New York University.