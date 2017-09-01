 Skip to main content
jenny schuetz

Jenny Schuetz

David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Metropolitan Policy Program, Future of the Middle Class Initiative

Jenny Schuetz is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution.  She has published extensively about housing policy, land use regulation, urban amenities, and neighborhood change.  Jenny received a PhD in Public Policy from Harvard University, a Master’s in City Planning from M.I.T., and a B.A. with Highest Distinction in Economics and Political and Social Thought from the University of Virginia.  Jenny previously served as a Principal Economist at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.  She also taught at the University of Southern California and at City College of New York, and was a post-doctoral fellow at New York University.

