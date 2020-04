[On negative WTI oil prices] I've been telling people over the past 18 hours if you want to get an idea of what's really going on with oil prices look at Brent because it is a better representative of the global oil situation. But we will see these market gyrations until we get control again. You need producers to look at the economics and say: 'Yes, we need to shut-in.' It wouldn't shock me if Brent hit single digits at some point.