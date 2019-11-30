[On COP 25, the UN climate negotiations in Madrid, Spain] The US, whether it was (former US president George W) Bush or Obama, or even during this period of the Trump administration, was obviously not a supporter of the kind of hard bifurcation of the old-fashioned firewall that was embodied by the Kyoto agreement (signed in 1997). We were not going to agree to look to anything which said, here's a set of legally binding obligations for developed countries, but nothing for developing countries. That was Kyoto... The negotiators could show up to negotiations during the Trump administration and still be free to continue to advance that type of position.