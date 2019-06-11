[Kim Jong Un] has not been shy about purging, demoting, shuffling senior officials -- numbering in the hundreds since he came to power in December 2011 -- and instilling fear in the North Korean populace, but also among the elite who rely on his good will for their survival. [Because of Kim Jong Un's tight control of power, Kim Jong Nam -- like most North Koreans who live outside the country -- probably have little] access to the innermost workings of the Kim regime, much less on decision-making on the most sensitive issues, such as the nuclear weapons program.