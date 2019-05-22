 Skip to main content
Yes, these European Parliament elections matter. Given the increasingly strengthened role of the parliament in EU decisionmaking, including legislative authority, budgetary power, and oversight functions, its membership will affect policy outcomes. These elections will also provide a barometer of public opinion across the continent on support for populist parties, with the caveats that turnout is frequently lower than in national elections and that voting is normally along domestic rather than European lines.

Amanda Sloat Carnegie Europe
