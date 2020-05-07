August 26, 2020 will mark 100 years since ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, a date that is widely recognized as a key milestone in the long march toward greater gender equity in the United States.

While the amendment allowed many women to vote for the first time in the presidential election of 1920, paving the way for many more women to vote this November, its implementation was imperfect and the promise of representation was not equally realized across racial and ethnic lines. Still today, there are serious problems in access to the ballot box for segments of the American population, and it has become clear that relative equality at the ballot box has not led to equity in other facets of Americans’ lives.