 Skip to main content
Search
View All Experts
Rashawn Ray

Rashawn Ray

David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Governance Studies

Rashawn Ray is Associate Professor of Sociology and Executive Director of the Lab for Applied Social Science Research (LASSR) at the University of Maryland, College Park. He is also one of the co-editors of Contexts Magazine: Sociology for the Public. Formerly, Ray was a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy Research Scholar at the University of California, Berkeley. Ray specializes in racial and social inequality with a particular focus on police-civilian relations and men’s treatment of women. His work also speaks to ways that inequality may be attenuated through social policy and racial uplift activism. Currently, Ray is working on a series of research projects creating innovative virtual reality experiments that focus on policing and other social outcomes.

Rashawn Ray is Associate Professor of Sociology and Executive Director of the Lab for Applied Social Science Research (LASSR) at the University of Maryland, College Park. He is also one of the co-editors of Contexts Magazine: Sociology for the Public. Formerly, Ray was a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy Research Scholar at the University of California, Berkeley. Ray specializes in racial and social inequality with a particular focus on police-civilian relations and men’s treatment of women. His work also speaks to ways that inequality may be attenuated through social policy and racial uplift activism. Currently, Ray is working on a series of research projects creating innovative virtual reality experiments that focus on policing and other social outcomes.

Contact
202.797.6090 — GS
Topics
Children & Families
Crime & Criminal Justice
Income Inequality & Social Mobility
Public Health
Race & Ethnicity
Programs
Governance Studies
Additional Expertise Areas
Policing
Social Psychology
Experience
Current Positions
Associate Professor of Sociology - University of Maryland
Director, LASSR - University of Maryland
Past Positions
Edward McK. Johnson, Jr. Endowed Faculty Fellow - University of Maryland
Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology - University of Maryland
Visiting Scholar and Lecturer - University of Mannheim-Germany
Education
Ph.D in Sociology, Indiana University
M.A. in Sociology, Indiana University
B.A in Sociology, University of Memphis
Get daily updates from Brookings