Xi’s sweep: Beyond China’s 20th Party Congress
China’s 20th National Party Congress was replete with both expected outcomes and abrupt surprises. Lurking beneath the surface of the official Party pronouncements and personnel appointments, many questions remain about China’s trajectory both domestically and abroad. What did this round of leadership change reveal about the prospects for political succession? How will Xi Jinping’s new team handle the challenges that confront the country at home – like economic unease and ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns – and abroad – like strain in U.S.-China relations, tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and war in Europe?
On Wednesday, November 9, the John L. Thornton China Center at Brookings will host two panel discussions featuring Brookings China scholars, who will discuss the implications of the 20th Party Congress for Chinese domestic politics and foreign policy.
Viewers can submit questions via email to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #20thPartyCongress.
Agenda
Panel 1: Chinese domestic politics
Diana Fu
Nonresident Fellow - Foreign Policy, John L. Thornton China Center
Cheng Li
Director - John L. Thornton China Center
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Jamie P. Horsley
Senior Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center - Yale Law School
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, John L. Thornton China Center
Panel 2: China’s foreign policy
Patricia M. Kim
David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
Jonathan D. Pollack
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
Yun Sun
Nonresident Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Africa Growth Initiative
Jonathan Stromseth
Lee Kuan Yew Chair in Southeast Asian Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
More Information
