Webinar: Strengthening the civic fabric of the nation
Civic engagement and service are critical to the well-being of the nation, especially at a time of intersecting crises stemming from institutional racism, economic inequities, and a pandemic. Today, many Americans are eager to contribute to the public good, but are unprepared or simply uncertain about how to get engaged.
Widespread and robust civic education and service from a young age could be a solution to the problem, helping foster an ethos of service, bringing people and communities together, expanding opportunities, and strengthening American democracy. At the same time, the promotion of civics and service learning — starting in elementary school all the way through college — could be a catalyst in making service the norm. Americans would no longer ask one another if they served, but would instead ask where or how they served.
On June 9, the Foreign Policy program and the Center for Universal Education at Brookings will host a webinar to highlight the role of civic education and service in invigorating civic life and in addressing critical domestic and national security challenges. Brookings Senior Fellow Fiona Hill will moderate a conversation between Avril Haines, commissioner at the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service; Jonathan Koppell, dean of the College of Public Service and Community Solutions at Arizona State University; as well as Brookings Senior Fellows Richard Reeves and Rebecca Winthrop. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.
Viewers can submit questions via email to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #CivicEducation.
Agenda
Panel discussion
Avril Haines
Commissioner - National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Foreign Policy - The Brookings Institution
Deputy Director - Columbia World Projects
Jonathan Koppell
Dean and Professor, College of Public Service and Community Solutions - Arizona State University
Richard V. Reeves
John C. and Nancy D. Whitehead Chair
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Director - Future of the Middle Class Initiative
Co-director - Center on Children and Families
Rebecca Winthrop
Co-director - Center for Universal Education
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Fiona Hill
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.