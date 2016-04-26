 Skip to main content
winthropr2

Rebecca Winthrop

Co-director - Center for Universal Education

Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Rebecca Winthrop is a senior fellow and co-director of the Center for Universal Education at the Brookings Institution. Her research focuses on education globally, with special attention to the skills children need to succeed in their lives as workers and citizens. Of particular interest is improving quality learning for the most marginalized children and youth, including girls and children affected by extreme violence.

Dr. Winthrop works to promote quality and relevant education, including exploring how education innovations can leapfrog progress. She advises governments, international institutions, foundations, and corporations on education issues, and provides guidance to a number of important education policy actors.

Prior to joining the Brookings Institution in June 2009, Dr. Winthrop spent 15 years working in the field of education for displaced and migrant communities. As the head of education for the International Rescue Committee, she was responsible for the organization’s education work in over 20 conflict-affected countries. She has been actively involved in developing the evidence base around and global attention to education in the developing world.  In her prior position, she helped develop global policy for the education in emergencies field, especially around the development of global minimum standards for education in contexts of armed conflict and state fragility.

Winthrop has authored numerous articles, reports, books, and book chapters, including most recently Leapfrogging Inequality: Remaking Education to Help Young People Thrive with Adam Barton and Eileen McGivney. Other recent publications include: Millions Learning: Scaling Up Quality Education in Developing Countries with Jenny Perlman Robinson; What Works in Girls’ Education: Evidence for the World’s Best Investment with Gene B. Sperling; and Why Wait 100 Years? Bridging the gap in global education with Eileen McGivney. Her work has been featured in the BBC, Newsweek, Time Ideas, NPR, Economist, and The Financial Times, among others.

She was educated at Columbia University, Teachers College (Ph.D., 2008), Columbia University, School of International and Public Affairs (MA, 2001), and Swarthmore College, (BA, 1996).

Contact
202.540.7776 — Judy Meehan, Executive Assistant
202.238.3552 — Global Economy and Development program
Topics
Education
Education in Developing Nations
Education Technology
Human rights
Humanitarian & Disaster Assistance
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Centers
Center for Universal Education
Additional Expertise Areas
International education
humanitarian assistance
forced migration
children's well-being
post-conflict reconstruction
education in emergencies and state fragility
Experience
Past Positions
Head of education for the International Rescue Committee
Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies Steering Group, Minimum Standards Working Group, and Working Group on Education and Fragility
United Nations Humanitarian Aid Reform – Education Advisory Committee
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Safe Schools Advisory Committee
Lecturer at Columbia University and University of Ulster
Education
PhD, Columbia University, Teachers College, 2008
MA, Columbia University, School of International and Public Affairs, 2001
BA, Swarthmore College, 1996

Related Books

Research

Blog Posts

Events

In The Media

The cost increase [of U.S. universities] is totally unsustainable. People are really getting into debt. But the more money that is available, the more institutions will charge.

Rebecca Winthrop Financial Times

There’s always a lot of creativity in how education is delivered. A school could be under a tree, could be inside someone’s home. It could be in a mosque or a church, it could be anywhere young people can gather safely with adults who can instruct them.

Rebecca Winthrop

From the learning sciences literature we know that kids can learn small things, like addition and subtraction, on the way to big things — like creativity and collaboration. We're not doing poor kids any favors by the drill-and-kill method.

Rebecca Winthrop NPR
