Webinar: Confronting climate change in the global COVID-19 recovery

The year 2020 was always going to be critical for climate change. In the United States, a presidential election will likely present two candidates whose climate policies are diametrically at odds. Around the world, countries are required to submit updated plans to the United Nations in order to comply with the Paris Agreement in a cycle meant to encourage countries to put more ambitious action on the table. Now, as leaders around the world focus on managing and recovering from the coronavirus outbreak, the political will and financing needed to address the climate crisis may be at risk. But should recovering from the pandemic and investing in climate resiliency be viewed independently? What have we learned from COVID-19 that should inform our response to climate change? What have we learned from previous stimulus measures that aimed to drive climate-friendly investment? And what would climate-friendly recovery plans aligned with the principles of the Paris Agreement look like?

