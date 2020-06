Webinar: 9th annual Municipal Finance Conference

Specialization investments and market power in the underwriting market for municipal bonds

Author: Dario Cestau (IE Business School)

Discussant: Brad Gewehr (Bank of America)

America’s trillion-dollar repair bill: Capital budgeting and the disclosure of state infrastructure needs

Authors: Camila Fonseca Sarmiento (University of Minnesota), Jie Tan (Zhejiang University) & Jerry Zhirong Zhao (University of Minnesota)

Discussant: Preston Niblack (Office of the New York City Comptroller)

Competitive bidding for primary offerings of municipal securities: More bids, better for issuers?

Author: Simon Wu (Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board)

Discussant: Jill Jaworski (Public Financial Management)