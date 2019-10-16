Ways to mitigate artificial intelligence problems
The world is experiencing extraordinary advances in artificial intelligence, with applications being deployed in finance, health care, education, e-commerce, criminal justice, and national defense, among other areas. As AI technology advances across industries and into everyday use around the world, important questions must be addressed regarding transparency, fairness, privacy, ethics, and human safety. What are AI’s benefits and risks? What role should the public and private sectors play in addressing AI challenges? Can AI be part of the solution?
On October 31, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host a public event on new developments in artificial intelligence. Panelists will discuss the opportunities, risks, and ways to mitigate possible problems with these emerging technologies.
After the session, panelists will take audience questions. This event will be webcast live.
Agenda
Panel
Darrell M. West
Vice President and Director - Governance Studies
Founding Director - Center for Technology Innovation
John Villasenor
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Governance Studies, Center for Technology Innovation
Robert D. Atkinson
Former Brookings Expert
President - Information Technology and Innovation Foundation
More Information
