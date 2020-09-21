The future of US policy in Afghanistan
Over the course of the past 19 years of war in Afghanistan, successive American presidents and presidential candidates have promised to make ending the war and bringing troops home a priority. While the U.S.-Taliban deal signed in February and the intra-Afghan peace talks that began earlier this month in Doha offer a path toward complete U.S. withdrawal, the talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government will be long and difficult and a successful deal between the two parties is far from guaranteed. Questions also remain regarding whether the Taliban did indeed cut off ties with al-Qaida, as outlined in the U.S.-Taliban deal.
On September 30, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host a virtual event to assess political and security developments in Afghanistan, U.S. interests in the country, and foreign policy options for the next administration to pursue.
Agenda
Introduction
Discussion
Madiha Afzal
David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for 21st Century Security and Intelligence, Center for Middle East Policy
Michael E. O’Hanlon
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
Co-Director, Security and Strategy
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for 21st Century Security and Intelligence
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
More Information
