The future of U.S. defense strategy: A conversation with General Paul J. Selva

As 10th vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Paul Selva is the nation’s second highest ranking military officer. During his distinguished tenure, Selva has played a central role in redirecting the U.S. government’s attention to the accelerating pace of China’s technological modernization, warning that without a comprehensive response, China could outpace the U.S. military’s edge in key warfighting areas. He has also warned that Russia’s efforts to offset NATO’s advantages in Eastern Europe could threaten the alliance’s ability to deter future aggression by Moscow.

On June 28, join Michael O’Hanlon, senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, for a discussion with General Selva on the national security landscape facing America, the future of military technology, and the intensifying competition between the United States and its great power competitors.

Questions from the audience will follow their conversation.