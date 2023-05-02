The future of the US-Brazil relationship

Since the dramatic events of January 8 in Brazil, which echoed similar events in January 2021 in the United States, U.S.-Brazil relations seemed to enter a new phase. Between Brazilian votes on Ukraine resolutions at the U.N., President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s February meeting with President Joseph Biden at the White House, and Lula’s April visit to China to meet with President Xi Jinping, relations between the two countries have been shaped by distinct geopolitical events. At the same time, both countries are grappling with internal political and economic challenges to stable democracy.

On May 15, the Foreign Policy program at Brookings will host former U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Thomas Shannon for a keynote address followed by a panel discussion on the future of the U.S.-Brazil relationship at a critical time. The conversation will examine the prospects for improving relations between the U.S. and Brazil in this fluid domestic and geopolitical moment.

