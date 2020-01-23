The economy and the 2020 election: If the economy is doing so well, why are so many struggling?
The first event in the Ezra Zilkha Policy 2020 Event Series
As of October 2019, unemployment in the United States was at 3.6% — the lowest it’s been in 50 years. With low interest rates and multiple trade deals on the horizon, the American economy is boasting many traditional markers of success. But roughly 69% of adult Americans say the economy is only helping the wealthy, and a majority say the poor and the middle class are being hurt rather than helped. If the economy is doing well, why are so many still struggling?
On February 26, former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will address the economic issues most important to everyday Americans, such as wage stagnation and inequality. Later, Ms. Yellen will be joined by Sandy Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber; Molly Kinder, Rubenstein fellow at Brookings; and John Paul Rea, deputy county executive of Macomb County for a discussion moderated by David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at Brookings. After the discussion, speakers will take audience questions. This event will be live webcast.
