Retirement security in the new economy: Access and guarantees
Past Event
Panel One: Retirement Plans for Contingent Workers
One of every six workers has a non-traditional employer-employee relationship. These workers range from independent contractors and consultants to freelancers, temps, and those in the gig economy. Few, if any, have any form of workplace retirement benefit. Meanwhile, upwards of 30 states are considering a state-sponsored retirement savings plan for small business employees, and six are already implementing such a plan. Congress has been taking notice as well. Some policymakers are reluctant to expose individuals to market risk and want to provide guarantees that would protect their retirement savings in the event of a market crash.
On September 23, the Retirement Security Project hosted an event to discuss these and related policy issues and released two new papers on the topic. The first paper proposes a number of ways to improve retirement saving options for contingent workers, such as exploiting innovations in technology and developing retirement accounts that follow the worker from job to job. The second paper explores differing types of rate-of-return guarantees, and who bears the costs of financing those assurances. After each paper presentation, discussants commented, and all panelists took questions from the audience.
Agenda
Welcoming Remarks
William G. Gale
The Arjay and Frances Fearing Miller Chair in Federal Economic Policy
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Director - Retirement Security Project
Co-Director - Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
Panel One: Retirement Plans for Contingent Workers
Debra Whitman
Chief Public Policy Officer - AARP
David C. John
Deputy Director - Retirement Security Project
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Ida Rademacher
Executive Director of the Financial Security Program - Aspen Institute
Seth Harris
Visiting Professor - Cornell Institute for Public Affairs
former acting Secretary of Labor
Session Materials
Panel Two: Guaranteed Returns in Retirement Savings Accounts
Joshua Gotbaum
Guest Scholar - Economic Studies
William G. Gale
The Arjay and Frances Fearing Miller Chair in Federal Economic Policy
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Director - Retirement Security Project
Co-Director - Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
Andrew Biggs
Resident Scholar - American Enterprise Institute
Olivia S. Mitchell
International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans Professor - The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania
Session Materials
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.