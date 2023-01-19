Pakistan’s economic crisis

The 2022 year saw political turmoil, an economic crisis, and catastrophic flooding in Pakistan. On the economic front, the country has been dealing with backbreaking inflation, a depreciating currency, and precariously low foreign reserves. As Pakistan looks to address these challenges in a turbulent moment, important questions arise as to the long-term roots of these problems, how political instability shapes them, and what economic policy Pakistan should adopt to address its difficulties.

On February 1, the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings will host an event to discuss the deep roots of Pakistan’s economic challenges and the future of its economy.

