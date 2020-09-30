Liberal order undone? Japan’s leadership role after Prime Minister Abe
The American-led international liberal order is nearing a breaking point. The rise of protectionism and atrophy of the World Trade Organization has battered the open trading system, and America’s alliances are facing growing strain. Meanwhile, China has become more assertive in using its military and economic power to advance its interests, and U.S.-China strategic competition increasingly threatens to fragment the world, including the advent of separate technological ecosystems. Moreover, the global health crisis and deep recession brought about by COVID-19 have exposed the limits of international cooperation in the current climate.
In recent years, Japan has emerged as a champion of the liberal order, but it is also experiencing a leadership transition with the resignation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and inauguration of his successor Yoshihide Suga. What international role will Japan play in the post-Abe era? How will Tokyo navigate U.S.-China strategic competition? How will the U.S.-Japan alliance evolve? Can Japan and the EU find common cause in rescuing multilateral cooperation?
On Wednesday, October 14, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings and the Asia Pacific Initiative will host a panel of experts to examine these questions and explore the role of Japan in protecting the future of the liberal international order.
Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter to @BrookingsFP using #AfterAbe.
Agenda
Opening remarks
Mireya Solís
Director - Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Philip Knight Chair in Japan Studies
Discussion and Q&A
Yoichi Funabashi
Co-founder and Chairman - Asia Pacific Initiative
Yuichi Hosoya
Research Director - Asia Pacific Initiative
Professor - Keio University
G. John Ikenberry
Albert G. Milbank Professor of Politics and International Affairs - Princeton University
Hans Kundnani
Senior Research Fellow - Europe Programme, Chatham House
Céline Pajon
Research Fellow & Head of Japan Research - Center for Asian Studies, French Institute of International Relations
Mireya Solís
Director - Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Philip Knight Chair in Japan Studies
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.