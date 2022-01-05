Japan in 2022
As the new year begins, Japan’s domestic and foreign policy agenda is full. Combatting the protracted COVID-19 pandemic remains the top priority for the new Kishida administration. The implementation of a “new capitalism” strategy seeking balance between growth and distribution, progress in the digital and green transformations, and the summer Upper House election will shape Japan’s economic and political direction. On the diplomatic front, much is at stake in relations with China, in preserving the stability of the Taiwan Strait, and in deterring North Korea. Deepening coordination with the United States in the Indo-Pacific, following through on Quad initiatives, and launching a new economic security strategy are also priorities. Regional economic diplomacy will move at a fast tempo with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership entering into force and the anticipated launch of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework by the Biden administration.
On January 18, the Japan-America Society of Washington DC and the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host the eighth annual Japan in the Year program, “Japan in 2022.” The event will invite senior and next-generation Japanese and American experts and officials to look ahead at what 2022 holds in store for Japan’s domestic political and economic affairs, and for Japan’s diplomacy.
“Japan in 2022” is part of the National Association of Japan-America Societies Japan Currents series.
Agenda
Welcoming remarks
Peter Kelley
President - National Association of Japan-America Societies
Ryan Shaffer
President - Japan-America Society of Washington DC
Armchair discussion
Koji Tomita
Ambassador of Japan to the United States of America - Government of Japan
Raymond F. Greene
Chargé d’Affaires ad interim - U.S. Embassy in Tokyo
Mireya Solís
Director - Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Philip Knight Chair in Japan Studies
Panel 1: Japan’s domestic politics and the economy
Mieko Nakabayashi
Professor of International Public Policy - Waseda University
Kay Shimizu
Research Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science - University of Pittsburgh
Yves Tiberghien
Professor of Political Science and Konwakai Chair in Japanese Research - University of British Columbia
Kristi Govella
Senior Fellow and Deputy Director, Asia Program - The German Marshall Fund of the United States
Panel 2: Japan’s foreign policy and U.S.-Japan relations
Madoka Fukuda
Professor of International Politics and China Studies - Hosei University
Jeffrey W. Hornung
Senior Political Scientist - RAND Corporation
James L. Schoff
Senior Director, U.S.-Japan NEXT Alliance Initiative - Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA
Demetri Sevastopulo
U.S.-China Correspondent - Financial Times
More Information
[The Biden administration is launching its new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to deepen engagement with the region, but] it's a halfway effort if you're not prepared to talk about a real trade agreement with actionable, binding commitments towards economic integration.