Japan in 2022

As the new year begins, Japan’s domestic and foreign policy agenda is full. Combatting the protracted COVID-19 pandemic remains the top priority for the new Kishida administration. The implementation of a “new capitalism” strategy seeking balance between growth and distribution, progress in the digital and green transformations, and the summer Upper House election will shape Japan’s economic and political direction. On the diplomatic front, much is at stake in relations with China, in preserving the stability of the Taiwan Strait, and in deterring North Korea. Deepening coordination with the United States in the Indo-Pacific, following through on Quad initiatives, and launching a new economic security strategy are also priorities. Regional economic diplomacy will move at a fast tempo with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership entering into force and the anticipated launch of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework by the Biden administration.

On January 18, the Japan-America Society of Washington DC and the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host the eighth annual Japan in the Year program, “Japan in 2022.” The event will invite senior and next-generation Japanese and American experts and officials to look ahead at what 2022 holds in store for Japan’s domestic political and economic affairs, and for Japan’s diplomacy.

“Japan in 2022” is part of the National Association of Japan-America Societies Japan Currents series.

Agenda

Welcoming remarks

Peter Kelley

President - National Association of Japan-America Societies

Ryan Shaffer

President - Japan-America Society of Washington DC

Armchair discussion

Koji Tomita

Ambassador of Japan to the United States of America - Government of Japan

Panel 1: Japan’s domestic politics and the economy

M
Panelist

Mieko Nakabayashi

Professor of International Public Policy - Waseda University

Panelist

Kay Shimizu

Research Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science - University of Pittsburgh

Panelist

Yves Tiberghien

Professor of Political Science and Konwakai Chair in Japanese Research - University of British Columbia

Moderator

Kristi Govella

Senior Fellow and Deputy Director, Asia Program - The German Marshall Fund of the United States

Panel 2: Japan’s foreign policy and U.S.-Japan relations

Panelist

Madoka Fukuda

Professor of International Politics and China Studies - Hosei University

Panelist

James L. Schoff

Senior Director, U.S.-Japan NEXT Alliance Initiative - Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA

