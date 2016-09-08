Global Britain: The United Kingdom after the EU Referendum

After the United Kingdom’s referendum in June in which voters decided to leave the European Union—the so-called “Brexit”—leaders on both sides of the Atlantic have questioned what the decision means for the U.K.’s role in the world. Will an independent U.K. become more inward looking and focused on domestic policy? How will the Brexit affect European foreign policy and security cooperation and the “special relationship” between the United States and the U.K.?

To discuss the U.K.’s decision to leave the EU and the implications for transatlantic relations, the Center on the United States and Europe (CUSE) at Brookings hosted a conversation on September 14 with Sir Alan Duncan MP, minister for state at the U.K.’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office. In his remarks, Duncan nade the case that the U.K.’s new global role will not only remain undiminished, but might in fact be strengthened following the country’s departure from the EU.

Sir Alan Duncan was appointed minister of state for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on July 17, 2016. He was previously minister of state for international development from 2010 to 2014 and the prime minister’s special envoy to Yemen (2014-2016) and Oman (2014-2015). He has served as Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton since 1992 and held numerous roles in the Shadow Cabinet until 2010.

Brookings Senior Fellow and CUSE Director Fiona Hill introduced Minister Duncan and moderated a conversation after his opening remarks.