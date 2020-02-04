Foreign Policy & Security Tiffin Talk | India as a rising power: Opportunities and constraints in the 21st century











We hosted a private seminar, as part of Brookings India’s Tiffin Talk series, with Professor T. V. Paul, James McGill Professor of International Relations, Department of Political Science, McGill University, Canada.

In its 71-year existence as an independent state, India has achieved much in fulfilling the dreams of its leaders in obtaining a higher global status, but the quest is still unfinished in terms of achieving a great power status. Why do the Indian elite and many in the public believe that the country has a destiny to rise as a global power? What are the hard and soft power markers that encourage them to think this way? What are the constraints and opportunities for India in its pursuit of great power status? Finally, what does the future hold for India’s status elevation? To address these questions, Prof. T. V. Paul presented his upcoming book project on India’s efforts in achieving great power status.

T.V. Paul is James McGill Professor of International Relations in the Department of Political Science at McGill University, Montreal, Canada and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. Previously, he served as President of International Studies Association (ISA). Paul is the author or editor of 20 books and over 75 scholarly articles/book chapters in the fields of International Relations, International Security, and South Asia. His recent books include Restraining Great Powers: Soft Balancing from Empires to the Global Era (2018); The Warrior State: Pakistan in the Contemporary World (2013); Globalization and the National Security State (with N. Ripsman, 2010); and The Tradition of Non-use of Nuclear Weapons (Stanford University Press, 2009); Paul currently serves as the editor of the Georgetown University Press book series: South Asia in World Affairs.

The lead discussant was Ambassador Sujan Chinoy, Director General, Institute for Defence Studies & Analyses (IDSA) and

Dr. Rajat Kathuria, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).