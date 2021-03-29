Difficult choices: Taiwan’s quest for security and the good life
Taiwan is rightly praised for its democracy. Elections are free, fair, and competitive; civil and political rights are protected; and on some issues, such as responding to COVID-19, the Taiwan government’s performance has been excellent. However, on other issues, its performance is not as exemplary. Sustaining economic growth, caring for an aging population, and reducing inequality are continuous challenges. Most consequential, however, is China’s ambition to end Taiwan’s separate existence on its terms. While these are not easy problems to solve, Taiwan’s political system has, at times, made implementing solutions more difficult.
In his new book — “Difficult Choices: Taiwan’s Quest for Security and the Good Life” — Nonresident Senior Fellow Richard Bush weaves together a detailed and nuanced analysis of the difficult policy choices that Taiwan faces, both internally and externally. He also explores how its democratic political system might improve its performance for the public that it serves.
On April 14, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host Bush for a discussion of his new book, moderated by Senior Fellow Ryan Hass.
Viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #Taiwan.
Agenda
Opening remarks
Mireya Solís
Director - Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Philip Knight Chair in Japan Studies
Conversation
Ryan Hass
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
The Michael H. Armacost Chair
Interim Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies
Nonresident Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center, Yale Law School
Richard C. Bush
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.
More
Under Xi, China appears to have adopted the mantra that it is better to be feared than liked. China is committed to sending a message that it will not take a punch without throwing a counterpunch.
It’s striking how little change there was in world trade patterns in 2020. By the end of the year, most of the change was surprisingly small.
Beijing has shown time and time again that it frankly does not care what the international community disapproves of. It is playing by its own rules, like it or not.