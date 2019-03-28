Can retirement plans provide safe income?
Featuring Nobel laureate Richard Thaler
Past Event
Welcome and introduction
Panel I: Lifetime income without annuities
Panel II: Reducing key regulatory barriers to annuities in DC plans
Discussion
Running out of money in retirement is one of Americans’ greatest financial fears. Converting retirement saving balances into reliable income is one of the most complex financial decisions people must make. Most 401k and similar plans are not structured to provide lifetime income. Can retirement plans be reformed to provide safe income for the duration of retirees’ lives?
On Thursday, April 18, the Retirement Security Project at Brookings hosted an event to explore ways to create lifetime income for people with 401k-type plans. Nobel laureate Richard Thaler and several other noted experts discussed new Brookings research on retirement plans.
Agenda
Welcome and introduction
Speaker
Richard Thaler
Charles R. Walgreen Distinguished Service Professor - University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Lifetime income without annuities
David John
Senior strategic policy advisor - AARP Public Policy Institute
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Brookings Economics Studies
Moshe Milevsky
Professor - Schulich School of Business, York University
Michael L. Davis
Head of Defined Contribution Plan Specialists - T. Rowe Price
William G. Gale
The Arjay and Frances Fearing Miller Chair in Federal Economic Policy
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Director - Retirement Security Project
Co-Director - Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
Reducing key regulatory barriers to annuities in DC plans
J. Mark Iwry
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Phyllis C. Borzi
Former Assistant Secretary for Employee Benefits Security - U.S. Department of Labor
Kelli Hueler
CEO - Hueler Income Solutions
Discussion
