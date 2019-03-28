 Skip to main content
Can retirement plans provide safe income?

Featuring Nobel laureate Richard Thaler

Welcome and introduction

Panel I: Lifetime income without annuities
Panel II: Reducing key regulatory barriers to annuities in DC plans
Running out of money in retirement is one of Americans’ greatest financial fears. Converting retirement saving balances into reliable income is one of the most complex financial decisions people must make. Most 401k and similar plans are not structured to provide lifetime income. Can retirement plans be reformed to provide safe income for the duration of retirees’ lives?

On Thursday, April 18, the Retirement Security Project at Brookings hosted an event to explore ways to create lifetime income for people with 401k-type plans. Nobel laureate Richard Thaler and several other noted experts discussed new Brookings research on retirement plans.

Agenda

Welcome and introduction

Speaker

Lifetime income without annuities

M
Discussant

Michael L. Davis

Head of Defined Contribution Plan Specialists - T. Rowe Price

Session Materials

Reducing key regulatory barriers to annuities in DC plans

Discussant

Phyllis C. Borzi

Former Assistant Secretary for Employee Benefits Security - U.S. Department of Labor

Session Materials

Discussion

More Information

