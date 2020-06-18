Assessing the state of the Air Force: A conversation with General David Goldfein

As he nears retirement from a distinguished tenure as chief of staff of the Air Force, General David Goldfein will join Brookings Senior Fellows Michael O’Hanlon and Frank Rose in a conversation on the state of the Air Force, the technological innovations it is spearheading to maintain an edge over great power rivals, and where the Air Force stands with investments in talent and recruitment. Additionally, General Goldfein will discuss the development of the Space Force, and how the Pentagon will ensure the military’s newest branch is fully integrated and interoperable with the Air Force and its mission.

Questions from the audience will follow their conversation. Viewers can submit questions via email to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #FutureAirForce.