Asia Transnational Threats Forum: Cybersecurity and cyber resilience

Marked by high digital connectivity, fast-growing digital economies, and emerging smart cities, the Asia-Pacific region is on the leading edge of digital transformation. Yet, low cybersecurity awareness, weak regulations, and insufficient compliance mechanisms make the region both a prime target and a launchpad of malicious cyber activities.

On October 29, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings will host a webinar to examine the region’s evolving cyber landscape and threat environment. A panel of distinguished experts from the Asia-Pacific will explore the drivers of malicious cyber activities in the region, measures to build cyber resilience and their relative success, and the prospects for cooperation in establishing norms of behavior. Amid intensifying cyber threats during the COVID-19 pandemic, the deepening of U.S.-China strategic competition, and the growing importance of cyber capabilities as instruments of national power and statecraft, this event will examine how the region is navigating this quickly evolving—and fraught—cyber landscape.

This webinar is part of the Asia Transnational Threats Forum, an interdisciplinary forum launched by the Brookings Institution Korea Chair to harness the collective expertise of U.S. and Asian partners to tackle key strategic issues affecting the Asia-Pacific region. Previous forums have addressed policy issues concerning cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and climate change.

