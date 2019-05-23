Addressing America’s 21st-century problems

From high levels of economic inequality to polarization to basic questions of public policy, the United States faces critical issues in the lead-up to the 2020 elections. Although there have been some efforts to tackle challenges related to health care, taxes, education, and governance, numerous issues remain unresolved as voters go to the polls next year.

On June 10, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a forum to look at U.S. domestic governance and policy ahead of the 2020 elections. As part of the tenth annual A. Alfred Taubman Forum on Public Policy, panelists will discuss major issues facing the country and ways to address those problems.

After the session, panelists will take audience questions. This event will be live webcast.