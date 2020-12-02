A new era of trans-Atlantic cooperation on global public goods?

Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. election raises the prospect of America’s return to its former role as steward of a rules-based international order, including rejoining the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the World Health Organization. But what have great power competition, four years of the Trump administration, and the pandemic done to the liberal international order? What needs to be fixed, and how? What are the areas of trans-Atlantic convergence and divergence, particularly on relations with China, climate change, and European security?

On December 10, Thomas Wright, director of the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings, will discuss these issues with Louise van Schaik, head of the Clingendael Institute’s EU & Global Affairs Unit. Their conversation will be moderated by Constanze Stelzenmüller, senior fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings. Ties Dams, research fellow at the Clingendael Institute, will intervene with inputs from the audience.

This webinar is organized by the Clingendael Institute together with the Brookings Institution, and funded by the Municipality of The Hague in order to foster public debate and dialogue on both sides of the Atlantic on the future of a rules-based international order.