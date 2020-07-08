A nation at a demographic crossroad: Rising diversity, youthful activism, and the 2020 election

Amid a global pandemic that is robbing the nation’s younger generations of career-defining education and employment opportunities, the millennial and Gen Z generations are also making their voices heard in leading protests throughout the country, demonstrating their commitment to fundamental civil rights for Black Americans. As the 2020 election concurrently approaches, the deep-seated political and cultural divide between a rising, racially diverse America and the whiter, older generation that was most responsible for Trump’s election, looms large.

On Thursday, July 23, the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program will convene a conversation examining this historic convergence of events. Demographer William H. Frey will kick off the discussion with a presentation drawing on his highly regarded book, “Diversity Explosion: How New Racial Demographics are Remaking America,” examining the realities of America’s changing racial demography and what that means for the nation’s future. A panel will follow, discussing the nation’s new demographic make-up and highlighting the activism of the country’s diverse younger generations and what it means for the 2020 election and beyond.

Viewers can submit questions for panelists by emailing events@brookings.edu or tweeting to @BrookingsMetro using the hashtag #DiversityExplosion.