A conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dunford

During his distinguished tenure as 19th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff—the nation’s highest-ranking military officer—General Joseph Dunford has been a key force at the center of America’s defense policy. He has helped redirect U.S. strategic attention to the challenges posed by great power competition, while also remaining vigilant against threats from the Korean Peninsula to the Persian Gulf and broader Middle East, and addressing rapidly evolving military technologies as well as other challenges.

On May 29, Brookings will host General Dunford for a discussion on the national security landscape facing America, the state of the nation’s armed forces, and key defense choices for the future, moderated by Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon.

Questions from the audience will follow their conversation.