Geopolitical changes following the end of the Cold War

induced a worldwide decline in real long-term interest rates that, in turn, produced

home price bubbles across more than a dozen countries. However, it

was the heavy securitization of the U.S. subprime mortgage market from 2003

to 2006 that spawned the toxic assets that triggered the disruptive collapse of

the global bubble in 2007–08. Private counterparty risk management and official

regulation failed to set levels of capital and liquidity that would have

thwarted financial contagion and assuaged the impact of the crisis. This woeful

record has energized regulatory reform but also suggests that regulations

that require a forecast are likely to fail. Instead, the primary imperative has to

be increased regulatory capital, liquidity, and collateral requirements for banks

and shadow banks alike. Policies that presume that some institutions are “too

big to fail” cannot be allowed to stand. Finally, a range of evidence suggests

that monetary policy was not the source of the bubble.