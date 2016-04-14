Pakistan and America have been gripped together in a deadly embrace for decades. For half a century American presidents from both parties pursued narrow short-term interests in Pakistan. This myopia actually backfired in the long term, helping to destabilize the political landscape and radicalizing the population, setting the stage for the global jihad we face today.

Bruce Riedel, one of America’s foremost authorities on U.S. security and South Asia, sketches the history of U.S.-Pakistani relations from partitioning of the subcontinent in 1947 up through the present day. It is muddled story, meandering through periods of friendship and enmity. Riedel deftly interprets the tortuous path of relations between two very different nations that remain, in many ways, stuck with each other.

The Preface to the paperback provides an inside account of the discovery of Osama bin Laden’s Abbottabad hideout that led to the al Qaeda leader’s demise. Accusations of Pakistani complicity in harboring bin Laden once again dramatized the ambivalence and distrust existing between two nations that purport to be allies. Riedel discusses what it all means for the war on terror and the future of U.S.- Pakistani relations.

Praise for the hardcover edition of Deadly Embrace “Mr. Riedel, who has advised no fewer than four American presidents, knows power from the inside—something he is keen to share with the reader…. His book provides a useful account of the dysfunctional relationship between Pakistan and America.” — The Economist “Bruce Riedel has produced an excellent volume that is both analytically sharp and cogently written. It will engage both specialists and the interested public. Essential reading.”—Peter Bergen, author of Holy War, Inc. and The Osama bin Laden I Know “Riedel lucidly provides an overview of the last thirty years of Pakistan’s internal politics, its relationship with the United States, as well as the various insurgent and terrorist groups with which it has had close association. The book is informed by his own experiences over most of this period as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. government. As usual with Bruce, it is brilliant, and quite sobering—yet hardly without hope.” —Foreign Policy