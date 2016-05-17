What defines success for a regulator?

Whether striving to protect citizens from financial risks, climate change, inadequate health care, or the uncertainties of the emerging “sharing” economy, regulators must routinely make difficult judgment calls in an effort to meet the conflicting demands that society places on them.

Operating within a political climate of competing demands, regulators need a lodestar to help them define and evaluate success. Achieving Regulatory Excellence provides that direction by offering new insights from law, public administration, political science, sociology, and policy sciences on what regulators need to do to improve their performance.

Achieving Regulatory Excellence offers guidance from leading international experts about how regulators can set appropriate priorities and make sound, evidence-based decisions through processes that are transparent and participatory. With increasing demands for smarter but leaner government, the need for sound regulatory capacity—for regulatory excellence—has never been stronger.

Watch the full video from our February 2017 event: Pursuing regulatory excellence: Brexit, Trump, and beyond.

Contributors

Robert Baldwin, John Braithwaite, Cary Coglianese, Angus Corbett, Daniel C. Esty, Adam M. Finkel, Ted Gayer, John D. Graham, Neil Gunningham, Kathryn Harrison, Bridget M. Hutter, Howard Kunreuther, David Levi-Faur, Shelley H. Metzenbaum, Donald P. Moynihan, Paul R. Noe, Gaurav Vasisht, David Vogel, Wendy Wagner