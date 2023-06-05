TechTank episode 71: How AI disrupts elections and influences voter choices

As the United States approaches the upcoming 2024 elections, the American political climate is charged with heightened tensions. The electorate remains deeply polarized, and both Democrats and Republicans face various challenges as they navigate this crucial period known as the “invisible primary.” Stakes are high for both parties with President Biden seeking a second term in the face of low approval ratings and Republicans seeking to reverse their fortunes after a disappointing midterm performance.

Among the subjects that have raised considerable concern is the rise of generative AI. This innovative tool utilizes advancements in artificial intelligence to generate images, videos, written responses, software, and more. Recently, the Republican National Committee employed generative AI to create an advertisement that criticizes President Biden, suggesting that his potential reelection would lead to a dystopian future for the United States. As a result, observers are curious about the impact of this technology on the 2024 election and public perceptions of the candidates.

To delve into these concerns, Darrell West is joined by Sarah Bender, a JD candidate at the University of Michigan, who has extensively studied AI and its implications for election administration. In this episode of the TechTank podcast, they explore the potential transformative effects of AI on future elections. Listen to the episode and more from the TechTank podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Acast.