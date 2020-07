Jane Lytvynenko, is a senior reporter at BuzzFeed News and a noted debunker of online hoaxes and misinformation. Here, she speaks with Lawfare’s Quinta Jurecic and Evelyn Douek about analyzing and reporting on mis- and disinformation in real time — especially in the context of COVID-19, where “fake experts” espousing misleading stories about the virus, and conspiracy theories such as the “Plandemic” video, have proliferated.