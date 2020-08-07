 Skip to main content
Search

Tomorrow’s tech policy conversations today

A man in the crowd holds a QAnon sign with the group's abbreviation of their rallying cry "Where we go one, we go all" as crowds gather to attend U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
Podcast: Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny explain QAnon
August 7, 2020
Ben Collins, Brandy Zadrozny, Quinta Jurecic, and Evelyn Douek
A man in the crowd holds a QAnon sign with the group's abbreviation of their rallying cry "Where we go one, we go all" as crowds gather to attend U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny are NBC News reporters focusing on mis- and disinformation in health and politics. Here, they speak with Lawfare’s Quinta Jurecic and Evelyn Douek about QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory built around anonymous internet posts heralding Donald Trump as the righteous leader of a struggle against a cabal of “deep state” elites running an extensive child sex trafficking operation. They discussed how social media platforms have allowed QAnon to spread and how its ability to plug into other conspiracy theories, permeate the mainstream, and incite offline violence have made it particularly pernicious.